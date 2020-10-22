Ammo On-Load

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) weapons department, move ammunition on board during an ammunition on-load Oct. 22, 2020. Ford is in-port Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled Window of Opportunity for maintenance during her 18-month post delivery test and trials phase of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Shanell Lawrence)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 09:44
|Photo ID:
|6403610
|VIRIN:
|201022-N-NW048-1010
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|918.98 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
