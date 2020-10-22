Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department secure a catapult Oct. 22, 2020. Ford is in port
Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled Window of Opportunity for maintenance during her 18-month post delivery test and trials phase of operations (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Mead)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 09:45
|Photo ID:
|6403620
|VIRIN:
|201022-N-EQ052-1012
|Resolution:
|2221x3553
|Size:
|950.6 KB
|Location:
|US
This work, sunset [Image 11 of 11], by SA Sarah Mead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
