    Blood Drive [Image 7 of 11]

    Blood Drive

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Prill 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Oberg on the right, from Bakersfield, California, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) combat systems department, donates blood in Ford’s medical department Oct. 14, 2020. Ford conducted a two-day blood drive as part of their walking blood bank initiative, to save lives in time of need. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 09:45
    Photo ID: 6403617
    VIRIN: 201014-N-GN815-1017
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blood Drive [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Gerald R. Ford
    Navy
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF
    First In Class
    Integrity at the Helm
    Forged by the Sea
    Warship 78
    FH905
    YW264

