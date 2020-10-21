Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Seaman Bernard Glover, from Jacksonville, Florida, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, paints on Ford's flight deck Oct. 21, 2020. Ford is in port Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled Window of Opportunity for maintenance during her 18-month post delivery test and trials phase of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly)

