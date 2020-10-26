Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony

    ANJEONG-RI, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    ANJEONG-RI, South Korea - Col. Michael F. Tremblay, the commander of United States Army Garrison Humphreys, speaks to an assembled group of military and local Korean leaders and guests discussing the future and impact of the Anjeong-ri Art Square during it's opening ceremony, Oct. 26, in Anjeong-ri, South Korea. The Art Square will provide numerous galleries for visitors to view art, services for artists and a performance center for both Soldiers and members of the Anjeong-ri and Pyeongtaek communities, reinforcing the cooperative relationship shared between Camp Humphreys and the Pyeongtaek metropolitan area. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2020
    Date Posted: 10.26.2020 21:30
    Photo ID: 6403073
    VIRIN: 201026-A-QF685-704
    Resolution: 6102x4068
    Size: 11.78 MB
    Location: ANJEONG-RI, 41, KR
    Hometown: SCHOOLCRAFT, MI, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony
    Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony
    Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony
    Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony
    Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Officer
    Ceremony
    Korea
    South Korea
    8th Army
    Culture
    Artist
    Performance
    NCO
    Performances
    Art
    relations
    USAG Humphreys
    Garrison
    Army strong
    support
    Soldiers
    community
    U.S. Army
    outreach
    Army
    Eighth Army
    Michael Tremblay
    Pyeongtaek
    Humphreys
    USAG
    Camp Humphreys
    8A
    Matthew Marcellus
    Anjeong-ri
    Art Square
    Kipchi Kapshida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT