Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony

ANJEONG-RI, South Korea - Col. Michael F. Tremblay, the commander of United States Army Garrison Humphreys, speaks to an assembled group of military and local Korean leaders and guests discussing the future and impact of the Anjeong-ri Art Square during it's opening ceremony, Oct. 26, in Anjeong-ri, South Korea. The Art Square will provide numerous galleries for visitors to view art, services for artists and a performance center for both Soldiers and members of the Anjeong-ri and Pyeongtaek communities, reinforcing the cooperative relationship shared between Camp Humphreys and the Pyeongtaek metropolitan area. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus).

