    Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony

    ANJEONG-RI, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.26.2020

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus 

    USAG Humphreys

    ANJEONG-RI, South Korea - A musician plays the cello during a performance at the Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony, Oct. 26, in Anjeong-ri, South Korea. The Art Square Opening Ceremony was attended by distinguished guests and local officials as well as leaders from United States Army Garrison Humphreys and Eighth Army, celebrating the unique ties that bind Camp Humphreys with the surrounding communities and South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

    This work, Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

