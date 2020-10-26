Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony

ANJEONG-RI, South Korea - A musician plays the cello during a performance at the Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony, Oct. 26, in Anjeong-ri, South Korea. The Art Square Opening Ceremony was attended by distinguished guests and local officials as well as leaders from United States Army Garrison Humphreys and Eighth Army, celebrating the unique ties that bind Camp Humphreys with the surrounding communities and South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

