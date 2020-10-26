Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony

ANJEONG-RI, South Korea - Col. Michael F. Tremblay, the commander of United States Army Garrison Humphreys, right, speaks with Command Sgt. Maj. Robert H. Cobb, the senior enlisted advisor for Eighth Army, during the Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony, Oct. 26, in Anjeong-ri, South Korea. The art square consists of a performing arts center, a studio, café and art galleries, aiming to provide multi-faceted arts and cultural services to the Pyeongtaek and Camp Humphreys area. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

