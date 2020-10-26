Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony

ANJEONG-RI, South Korea - Col. Michael F. Tremblay, the commander of United States Army Garrison Humphreys, particiates in the ceremonial rope cutting formally announcing the opening of the Anjeong-ri Art Square, Oct. 26, in Ankeong-ri, South Korea. As Anjeong-ri is situated directly next to Camp Humphreys, the communities share a distinct and celebrated relationship with each other, demonstrating USAG-Humphreys continued commitment to inseparable ties within South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)

