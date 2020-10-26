ANJEONG-RI, South Korea - Col. Michael F. Tremblay, the commander of United States Army Garrison Humphreys, particiates in the ceremonial rope cutting formally announcing the opening of the Anjeong-ri Art Square, Oct. 26, in Ankeong-ri, South Korea. As Anjeong-ri is situated directly next to Camp Humphreys, the communities share a distinct and celebrated relationship with each other, demonstrating USAG-Humphreys continued commitment to inseparable ties within South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 21:30
|Photo ID:
|6403072
|VIRIN:
|201026-A-QF685-307
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.32 MB
|Location:
|ANJEONG-RI, 41, KR
|Hometown:
|SCHOOLCRAFT, MI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT