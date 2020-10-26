ANJEONG-RI, South Korea - Assembled leaders and distinguished guests from United States Army Garrison Humphreys, Eighth Army and the Pyeongtaek and Anjeong-ri communities line up after formally announcing the opening the Anjeong-ri Art Square at its opening ceremony, Oct. 26, in Anjeong-ri, South Korea. The unshakable bond that ties Camp Humphreys with the greater Pyeongtaek community is a cornerstone to the shared strength that is vital for the defense of South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Matthew Marcellus)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.26.2020 21:30
|Photo ID:
|6403074
|VIRIN:
|201026-A-QF685-150
|Resolution:
|7329x4886
|Size:
|14.59 MB
|Location:
|ANJEONG-RI, 41, KR
|Hometown:
|SCHOOLCRAFT, MI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Culture, art celebrated at Anjeong-ri Art Square Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Matthew Marcellus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT