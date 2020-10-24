U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Martin, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team engine specialist, performs post-flight inspections at the Wings Over North Georgia Airshow in Rome, Georgia, Oct. 24, 2020. Maintainers are charged to keep aircraft in good standing, pre and post flight, to ensure pilot safety when flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2020 Date Posted: 10.25.2020 19:25 Photo ID: 6401570 VIRIN: 201024-F-IH072-1301 Resolution: 2400x3600 Size: 3.93 MB Location: ROME, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 5 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wings Over North Georgia 2020 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.