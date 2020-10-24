U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “Shiv” Wilton, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, goes down the runway at the Wings Over North Georgia Airshow in Rome, Georgia, Oct. 24, 2020. Wilton performed a demonstration during the air show and showcased the maneuverability that enables the A-10 to perform its close air support mission for combatant commanders globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2020 19:25
|Photo ID:
|6401575
|VIRIN:
|201024-F-IH072-1257
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|ROME, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wings Over North Georgia 2020 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
