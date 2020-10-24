U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “Shiv” Wilton, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, performs a demonstration at the Wings Over North Georgia Airshow in Rome, Georgia, Oct. 24, 2020. During the performance Wilton showcased the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, sometimes reaching up to seven times the gravitational pull force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2020 Date Posted: 10.25.2020 19:25 Photo ID: 6401567 VIRIN: 201024-F-IH072-1240 Resolution: 2400x3600 Size: 4.17 MB Location: ROME, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 5 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wings Over North Georgia 2020 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.