U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “Shiv” Wilton, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot, performs a demonstration at the Wings Over North Georgia Airshow in Rome, Georgia, Oct. 24, 2020. During the performance Wilton showcased the A-10 by performing aerobatic maneuvers, sometimes reaching up to seven times the gravitational pull force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.25.2020 19:25
|Photo ID:
|6401567
|VIRIN:
|201024-F-IH072-1240
|Resolution:
|2400x3600
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|ROME, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Wings Over North Georgia 2020 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT