U.S. Air Force Maj. Cody “Shiv” Wilton, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team pilot and commander, prepares for take-off at the Wings Over North Georgia Airshow in Rome, Georgia, Oct. 24, 2020. Wilton performed a demonstration during the air show and showcased the maneuverability that enables the A-10 to perform its close air support mission for combatant commanders globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2020 Date Posted: 10.25.2020 19:25 Photo ID: 6401568 VIRIN: 201024-F-IH072-1053 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 4.48 MB Location: ROME, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 5 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wings Over North Georgia 2020 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.