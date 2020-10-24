Wings Over North Georgia 2020

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nolan Foster, top, and Staff Sgt. John Martin, both A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team maintainers, performs post-flight inspections on an A-10 at the Wings Over North Georgia Airshow in Rome, Georgia, Oct. 24, 2020. Maintainers are charged to keep aircraft in good standing, pre and post flight, to ensure pilot safety when flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

