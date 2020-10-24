Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wings Over North Georgia 2020 [Image 28 of 28]

    Wings Over North Georgia 2020

    ROME, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nolan Foster, top, and Staff Sgt. John Martin, both A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team maintainers, performs post-flight inspections on an A-10 at the Wings Over North Georgia Airshow in Rome, Georgia, Oct. 24, 2020. Maintainers are charged to keep aircraft in good standing, pre and post flight, to ensure pilot safety when flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.25.2020 19:25
    Photo ID: 6401576
    VIRIN: 201024-F-IH072-1618
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 14.16 MB
    Location: ROME, GA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings Over North Georgia 2020 [Image 28 of 28], by SSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Crew Chief
    A-10 Warthog
    airshow
    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    Air Force
    Airman
    brrrt
    A10DemoTeam

