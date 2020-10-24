Rear Adm. Sze Salutes Rear Adm. Moritz

SAN DIEGO 201024-N-UM222-0182

Rear Adm. Donald Y. Sze, Deputy Medical Officer of the Marine Corps Chief, Navy Reserve Dental Corps, salutes Rear Adm. Mark E. Moritz, Deputy Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Deputy Director, Medical Service Corps while departing after his promotion held in front of Third Fleet Headquarters in San Diego, Oct. 24, 2020. Rear Adm. Sze is the fifth Chinese American person to be promoted to Flag Officer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Suarez)

