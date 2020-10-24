Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Sze Salutes Rear Adm. Moritz [Image 4 of 5]

    Rear Adm. Sze Salutes Rear Adm. Moritz

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Suarez 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    SAN DIEGO 201024-N-UM222-0182
    Rear Adm. Donald Y. Sze, Deputy Medical Officer of the Marine Corps Chief, Navy Reserve Dental Corps, salutes Rear Adm. Mark E. Moritz, Deputy Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Deputy Director, Medical Service Corps while departing after his promotion held in front of Third Fleet Headquarters in San Diego, Oct. 24, 2020. Rear Adm. Sze is the fifth Chinese American person to be promoted to Flag Officer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Suarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2020
    Date Posted: 10.24.2020 20:28
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

