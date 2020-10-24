Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Sze Promotes

    Rear Adm. Sze Promotes

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Suarez 

    Navy Reserve - Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    SAN DIEGO 201024-N-UM222-0139
    Capt. Donald Y. Sze, Deputy Medical Officer of the Marine Corps Chief, Navy Reserve Dental Corps, has his new rank of Rear Adm. pinned on his uniform by his wife and daughter during his promotion ceremony held in front of the Third Fleet Headquarters building in San Diego, Oct. 24, 2020. Rear Adm. Sze is the fifth Chinese American person to be promoted to Flag Officer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Suarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Sze Promotes [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jasmine Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

