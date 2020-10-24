Rear Adm. Sze Promotes

SAN DIEGO 201024-N-UM222-0139

Capt. Donald Y. Sze, Deputy Medical Officer of the Marine Corps Chief, Navy Reserve Dental Corps, has his new rank of Rear Adm. pinned on his uniform by his wife and daughter during his promotion ceremony held in front of the Third Fleet Headquarters building in San Diego, Oct. 24, 2020. Rear Adm. Sze is the fifth Chinese American person to be promoted to Flag Officer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Suarez)

