Officers Pose for Photo

Capt. Michael S. Mattis, left, Commanding Officer, Naval Reserve Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, Rear Adm. Donald Y. Sze, center, Deputy Medical Officer of the Marine Corps Chief, Navy Reserve Dental Corps, and Rear Adm. Mark E. Moritz, Deputy Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Deputy Director, Medical Service Corps, pose for a photo following a promotion ceremony for Sze at 3rd Fleet headquarters in San Diego, Oct. 24, 2020. Rear Adm. Sze is the fifth Chinese American person to be promoted to Flag Officer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Suarez)

