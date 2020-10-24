Rear Adm. Sze Gives Speech

SAN DIEGO 201024-N-UM222-0164

Rear Adm. Donald Y. Sze, Deputy Medical Officer of the Marine Corps Chief, Navy Reserve Dental Corps, gives a speech to his family and friends after being promoted at a ceremony held in front of the Third Fleet Headquarters building in San Diego, Oct. 24, 2020. Rear Adm. Sze is the fifth Chinese American person to be promoted to Flag Officer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Suarez)

