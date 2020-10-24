Rear Adm. Sze Promotes

SAN DIEGO 201024-N-UM222-0133

Rear Adm. Mark E. Moritz, left, Deputy Commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific Deputy Director, Medical Service Corps, preforms the reading of the oath to Capt. Donald Y. Sze, right, Deputy Medical Officer of the Marine Corps Chief, Navy Reserve Dental Corps, during a ceremony held in front of Third Fleet Headquarters in San Diego promoting Sze to Rear Adm, Oct. 24, 2020. Rear Adm. Sze is the fifth Chinese American person to be promoted to Flag Officer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Suarez)

