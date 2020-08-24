Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura

Senior Master Sgt. Jay Latham, loadmaster for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Ms., monitors his computer for the next release of a dropsonde into Tropical Storm Laura Aug. 24, 2020. The dropsonde Latham is responsible for deploying measures a multitude of atmospheric data at various altitudes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)
Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 19:25
Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
