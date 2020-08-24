Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura

Maj. Steven Burton, a navigator for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., observes various maps and radar during a flight into Tropical Storm Laura from Charleston International Airport, S.C. Aug. 24. The navigator is responsible for flight plans and adapting the plan as situations arise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2020 19:25
|Photo ID:
|6326739
|VIRIN:
|200824-F-KV687-1060
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.86 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
