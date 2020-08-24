Lt. Col. Jim Hitterman and Maj. Eric Chapman, pilots for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., fly one of the unit's WC-130J aircraft to collect data from Tropical Storm Laura from Charleston International Airport, S.C. Aug. 24. The squadron relocated its operations to Charleston in anticipation of inclement weather at Keesler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 19:25 Photo ID: 6326737 VIRIN: 200824-F-KV687-1042 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 19.31 MB Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.