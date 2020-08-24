Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura [Image 2 of 5]

    Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Jim Hitterman and Maj. Eric Chapman, pilots for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., fly one of the unit's WC-130J aircraft to collect data from Tropical Storm Laura from Charleston International Airport, S.C. Aug. 24. The squadron relocated its operations to Charleston in anticipation of inclement weather at Keesler.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 19:25
    Photo ID: 6326738
    VIRIN: 200824-F-KV687-1017
    Resolution: 8048x5365
    Size: 33.48 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura
    Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura
    Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura
    Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura
    Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hurricane Hunters
    Gulf of Mexico
    Keesler AFB
    53rd WRS
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    Laura
    403rd wing
    ReserveReady
    ReserveResilient
    Weather Ready
    Tropical Storm Laura
    TS Laura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT