    Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura [Image 4 of 5]

    Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Jay Latham, loadmaster for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., opens a dropsonde during a flight into Tropical Storm Laura from Charleston, S.C. Aug. 24. The dropsonde collects data that is sent via satellite to the National Hurricane Center who uses the data to improve forecast models. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

