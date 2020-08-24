Hurricane Hunters fly Tropical Storm Laura

Senior Master Sgt. Jay Latham, loadmaster for the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., opens a dropsonde during a flight into Tropical Storm Laura from Charleston, S.C. Aug. 24. The dropsonde collects data that is sent via satellite to the National Hurricane Center who uses the data to improve forecast models. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristen Pittman)

