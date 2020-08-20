VADM Kitchener visits USS Rushmore

200820-N-SB299-1612

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 20, 2020) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with the Chiefs Mess aboard dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47). During his visit, Kitchener evaluated Rushmore’s current state of readiness and met with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

