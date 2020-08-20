Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VADM Kitchener visits USS Rushmore [Image 8 of 10]

    VADM Kitchener visits USS Rushmore

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    200820-N-SB299-1569
    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 20, 2020) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, meets with the Chiefs Mess aboard dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47). During his visit, Kitchener evaluated Rushmore’s current state of readiness and met with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.24.2020 12:22
