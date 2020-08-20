200820-N-SB299-1468

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 20, 2020) – Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents one of his coins to Seaman Taliyah Brown, a native of Fayetteville, North Carolina, for a job well done during his visit to dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47). While aboard, Kitchener evaluated Rushmore’s current state of readiness and met with Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 Photo ID: 6325758 VADM Kitchener visits USS Rushmore [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Joseph Millar