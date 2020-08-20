200820-N-SB299-1496

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 20, 2020) – Force Master Chief James Osborne, Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, talks to a Sailor aboard dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47). Osborne toured Rushmore with Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, where they evaluated the ship’s current state of readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2020 Date Posted: 08.24.2020 12:22 Photo ID: 6325759 VIRIN: 200820-N-SB299-1496 Resolution: 5185x3457 Size: 2.01 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200820-N-SB299-1496 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Joseph Millar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.