200820-N-SB299-1496

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 20, 2020) – Force Master Chief James Osborne, Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, talks to a Sailor aboard dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47). Osborne toured Rushmore with Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, Commander, Naval Surface Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, where they evaluated the ship’s current state of readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Millar)
