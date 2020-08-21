The sunset it visible behind a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, assigned to 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade prior to an air assault training mission at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Patrick O'Keefe)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 21:53
|Photo ID:
|6325234
|VIRIN:
|200823-Z-IK914-205
|Resolution:
|1536x1152
|Size:
|312.76 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air assault [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT