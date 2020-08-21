U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 137th Aviation Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade prepare UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters for an air assault training mission at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Patrick O'Keefe)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 21:53
|Photo ID:
|6325233
|VIRIN:
|200823-Z-IK914-201
|Resolution:
|1536x1152
|Size:
|277.98 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
