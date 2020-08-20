Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling in the field

    Fueling in the field

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Rodriguez, petroleum supply specialist with Alpha Company, 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade closes a hose after fueling a helicopter at a forward arming and refueling point at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kayla Harley)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 21:53
    Photo ID: 6325227
    VIRIN: 200823-Z-IK914-108
    Resolution: 1152x1536
    Size: 545.99 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
