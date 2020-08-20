U.S. Soldiers with Alpha Company, 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade connects a fueling hose to a heavy expanded mobility tactical truck at a forward arming and refueling point at the 28th ECAB's mobilization station. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kayla Harley)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 21:53
|Photo ID:
|6325228
|VIRIN:
|200823-Z-IK914-109
|Resolution:
|1536x1152
|Size:
|407.35 KB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fueling in the field [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT