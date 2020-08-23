Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptors land at WPAFB [Image 8 of 8]

    F-22 Raptors land at WPAFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 425th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircrafts shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Eight aircraft of the 425th FW, out of Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., flew to Wright-Patterson AFB to evade Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura which are approaching the U.S. Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 19:07
    Photo ID: 6325143
    VIRIN: 200823-F-JW079-2091
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 959.55 KB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
    Hometown: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Hometown: PANAMA CITY, FL, US
    Hometown: PENSACOLA, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptors land at WPAFB [Image 8 of 8], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Evacuation
    88th ABW
    88th Air Base Wing

