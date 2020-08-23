Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22 Raptors land at WPAFB [Image 7 of 8]

    F-22 Raptors land at WPAFB

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot walks away from his aircraft shortly after his arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug 23, 2020. He was one of eight pilots with the 43rd Fighter Squadron who flew their planes up from Eglin AFB, Fla., to protect them from Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura which are approaching the U.S. Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-22 Raptors land at WPAFB [Image 8 of 8], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

