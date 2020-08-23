An U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot walks away from his aircraft shortly after his arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug 23, 2020. He was one of eight pilots with the 43rd Fighter Squadron who flew their planes up from Eglin AFB, Fla., to protect them from Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura which are approaching the U.S. Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 19:07 Photo ID: 6325142 VIRIN: 200823-F-JW079-2090 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.03 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US Hometown: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Hometown: PANAMA CITY, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22 Raptors land at WPAFB [Image 8 of 8], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.