F-22 Raptors land at WPAFB

F-22 Raptor aircraft arrive at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2020. The planes, belonging to the 425th Fighter Wing, Eglin AFB, Fla., evacuated to Wright-Patterson to avoid Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura which are approaching the U.S.Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

Date Taken: 08.23.2020
Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
Hometown: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US