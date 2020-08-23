F-22 Raptors land at WPAFB

An Air Force F-22 Raptor pilot climbs out of his plane’s cockpit Aug. 23, 2020, shortly after his arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Eight aircraft of the 425th Fighter Wing, out of Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., flew to Wright-Patterson AFB to evade Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura which are approaching the U.S. Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)

