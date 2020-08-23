F-22 Raptor aircraft taxi to their parking spots at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 23, 2020. The planes belonging to the 425th Fighter Wing, Eglin AFB, Fla., evacuated to Wright-Patterson to avoid Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura which are approaching the U.S. Gulf Coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez)
This work, F-22 Raptors land at WPAFB [Image 8 of 8], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
