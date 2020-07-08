CT Guard Responds to Isaias

Members of the 103rd Civil Engineer Squadron prepare to cut and remove a tree that fell into a roadway during Hurricane Isaias, August 7, 2020, Fairfield, Connecticut. Members of the 103rd CES removed fallen trees and other debris from roadways as part of Connecticut's emergency response to Isaias. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

