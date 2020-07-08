Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CT Guard Responds to Isaias [Image 4 of 8]

    CT Guard Responds to Isaias

    FAIRFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Senior Airman John Donnelly, III, member of the 103rd Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a chainsaw to cut a tree that had fallen into a roadway during Hurricane Isaias, August 8, 2020, Fairfield, Connecticut. The 103rd CES was one of multiple Connecticut Guard units to provide disaster relief in response to Isaias. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara Dabney)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2020
    Date Posted: 08.23.2020 17:15
    Photo ID: 6325112
    VIRIN: 200807-Z-OC517-1004
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CT Guard Responds to Isaias [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Emergency Response
    Connecticut National Guard
    Hurricane Relief
    Connecticut Air National Guard
    DOMOPS
    Flying Yankees
    CTANG
    CTNG
    Isaias

