A member of the 103rd Civil Engineer Squadron removes branches from a tree that fell into a roadway during Hurricane Isaias, August 7, 2020, Fairfield, Connecticut. The 103rd CES was one of multiple Connecticut Guard units to provide disaster relief in response to Isaias. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara Dabney)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2020 17:15
|Photo ID:
|6325114
|VIRIN:
|200807-Z-OC517-1006
|Resolution:
|5715x3810
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|FAIRFIELD, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CT Guard Responds to Isaias [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT