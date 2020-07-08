A member of the 103rd Civil Engineer Squadron removes branches from a tree that fell into a roadway during Hurricane Isaias, August 7, 2020, Fairfield, Connecticut. The 103rd CES was one of multiple Connecticut Guard units to provide disaster relief in response to Isaias. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara Dabney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2020 Date Posted: 08.23.2020 17:15 Photo ID: 6325114 VIRIN: 200807-Z-OC517-1006 Resolution: 5715x3810 Size: 3.59 MB Location: FAIRFIELD, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CT Guard Responds to Isaias [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.