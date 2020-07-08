CT Guard Responds to Isaias

Air Force Master Sgt. Jon Delaney, member of the 103rd Civil Engineer Squadron, uses a chainsaw to cut a tree that fell into a roadway during Hurricane Isaias, August 7, 2020, Fairfield, Connecticut. Delaney and other members of the 103rd CES removed fallen trees and other debris from roadways as part of Connecticut's emergency response to Isaias. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

Date Taken: 08.07.2020
Location: FAIRFIELD, CT, US