Emergency response continues for CT Guard

In the midst of Hurricane season and as the fight against COVID-19 rages on, emergency response duties continue for members of the Connecticut Army and Air National Guard.



With the rate of new COVID-19 infections in Connecticut currently at a record low, the Connecticut Guard has been able to decrease the number Guardsmen deployed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Guard remains on high alert as members prepare for a potential second wave of COVID-19 cases. According to Army 1st Lieutenant James Grindel, member of the Connecticut National Guard Unified Command, small teams of Guardsmen have built more than 241,000 COVID-19 sample collection kits that will be transferred to secure storage facilities. Grindel added that large quantities of the kits will be made available for rapid application, if necessary.



Connecticut has relied on the Guard’s ability to deliver and distribute emergency supplies throughout the pandemic. Now, the state is depending on the Guard’s logistical expertise once again during hurricane season. Most recently, Hurricane Isaias tore through Connecticut leaving more than 700,000 homes in the state without power and some residents without immediate access to clean water. The Guard collaborated with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deliver more than 21,000 cases of water and Meals-Ready-to-Eat to Connecticut residents in the first few days after the storm. The collaboration had a positive impact in the lives of Connecticut residents, said Chief Master Sgt. Donald Liddell of the 103rd Logistic Readiness Squadron.



“Throughout all of this, Guardsmen have had great attitudes and the work has been hugely impactful,” said Liddell. “People are telling us that they couldn’t have done it without us, so the work is appreciated throughout the state.”



The Connecticut Governor often calls the Guard to augment the services of other agencies during state emergencies. During Hurricane Isaias, the Guard provided supplemental equipment and manpower to aid United Illuminating (UI) utility company in clearing storm debris from roadways.



“We help overwhelmed municipalities or utility companies get areas and routes cleared,” said Senior Master Sgt. David Frates, emergency management superintendent for the 103rd Civil Engineer Squadron. “What we give the governor is the capability to tap into the training and equipment that we have. We bring it into the neighborhoods and help get people back to where they were before an incident occurred.”



UI officials are grateful for the support they receive from the Guard during mass power outages, said Mike Foley, Communications Specialist for UI.



“It’s an all hands on deck situation,” said Foley. “This effort is really appreciated, because these line crews can get in here quicker, energize the lines and people can turn their lights on sooner than later.”



According to Liddell, the Guard will continue to work with various agencies as Connecticut remains at a heightened risk for emergencies.



“We’ll be here as long as you need us and we’ll work as long as you need our help,” said Liddell.

