    Battalion Landing Team 1/4 honors Marines, Sailor at memorial service [Image 27 of 32]

    Battalion Landing Team 1/4 honors Marines, Sailor at memorial service

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds the portrait of Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 18, of Corona, California, during a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 00:10
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
