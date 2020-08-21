Battalion Landing Team 1/4 honors Marines, Sailor at memorial service

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, display a combat cross during a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

Date Taken: 08.21.2020
by Cpl Jennessa Davey