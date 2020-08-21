Battalion Landing Team 1/4 honors Marines, Sailor at memorial service

A U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds the portrait of Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class (Fleet Marine Force) Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California, during a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)
|08.21.2020
|08.22.2020 00:12
|6324225
|200821-M-OY155-1167
|2331x3496
|4.1 MB
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|4
|1
|0
