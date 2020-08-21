Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battalion Landing Team 1/4 honors Marines, Sailor at memorial service [Image 24 of 32]

    Battalion Landing Team 1/4 honors Marines, Sailor at memorial service

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A U.S. Marine takes a knee to honor the fallen after a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.22.2020 00:09
    Photo ID: 6324236
    VIRIN: 200821-M-OY155-1228
    Resolution: 4531x3021
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battalion Landing Team 1/4 honors Marines, Sailor at memorial service [Image 32 of 32], by Cpl Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

