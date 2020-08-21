U.S. Marines and Sailors with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, display a combat cross during a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 21, 2020. The service was held in remembrance of the eight Marines and one Sailor from Bravo Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU, who died in an assault amphibious vehicle mishap off the coast of San Clemente Island, California, July 30. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jennessa Davey)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2020 00:12
|Photo ID:
|6324222
|VIRIN:
|200821-M-OY155-1143
|Resolution:
|2001x3002
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battalion Landing Team 1/4 honors Marines, Sailor at memorial service [Image 32 of 32], by Cpl Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Battalion Landing Team 1/4 honors Marines, Sailor at memorial service
LEAVE A COMMENT