Bradley Air National Guard Base opens new gate with ribbon cutting ceremony

An Airman assigned to the 103rd Airlift Wing talks about the security features of the Bradley Air National Guard Base's new entry control point to Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, Jane Garibay, state representative for the 60th Assembly District, and Tami Zawistowski, state representative for the 61st Assembly District following a ribbon cutting ceremony Aug. 20, 2020. The ceremony marked the opening of the base's new entry control point, a seven year project that helps improve security measures and support for the 103rd Airlift Wing's C-130H mission.

