Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bradley Air National Guard Base opens new gate with ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    Bradley Air National Guard Base opens new gate with ribbon cutting ceremony

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz gives a speech during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Conn. Aug. 20, 2020. The ceremony marked the opening of the base's new entry control point, a seven year project that helps improve security measures and support for the 103rd Airlift Wing's C-130H mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 11:54
    Photo ID: 6323229
    VIRIN: 200820-A-UQ901-007
    Resolution: 2978x2127
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bradley Air National Guard Base opens new gate with ribbon cutting ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bradley Air National Guard Base opens new gate with ribbon cutting ceremony
    Bradley Air National Guard Base opens new gate with ribbon cutting ceremony
    Bradley Air National Guard Base opens new gate with ribbon cutting ceremony
    Bradley Air National Guard Base opens new gate with ribbon cutting ceremony
    Bradley Air National Guard Base opens new gate with ribbon cutting ceremony
    Bradley Air National Guard Base opens new gate with ribbon cutting ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Bradley Air National Guard Base opens new gate with ribbon cutting ceremony

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Joint Force Headquarters
    141st Medical Company
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut National Guard
    Regional Training Institute
    130th Public Affairs Detachment
    CTARNG
    CTNG
    1109th TASMG
    143rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    1-102nd Infantry Regiment
    102nd Army Band
    248th Engineer Company
    Connecticuts Home Team
    242nd Engineers
    14th Civil Support Team
    85th Troop Command
    143rd Regional Support Group
    169th Regiment
    C Company 572nd Brigade Engineer Battalion
    192nd Military Police Battalion
    192nd Engineer Battalion
    118th Medical Battalion
    1-169th Aviation Battalion
    250th Engineer Company
    246th Engineer Firefighters
    256th Engineer Firefighters
    142nd Medical Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT