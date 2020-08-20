Bradley Air National Guard Base opens new gate with ribbon cutting ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Francis Evon, adjutant general for the Connecticut National Guard, gives a speech during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Conn. Aug. 20, 2020. The ceremony marked the opening of the base's new entry control point, a seven year project that helps improve security measures and support for the 103rd Airlift Wing's C-130H mission.

